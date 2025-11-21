Europeans to Train Gazan Police

The European Union plans to take the lead role in training thousands of police officers in the Gaza Strip, an EU official said Wednesday. The initial phase includes training 3,000 Palestinian security personnel, with a long-term goal of training 13,000. Bible prophecy warns us to closely watch Europe’s increasing involvement in Israel.

The details of the plan were discussed at yesterday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas called the UN’s recent resolution for an international stabilization force “a game changer.”

“Peace depends on Hamas not having a role, but it also depends on international partners having a role. EU staff are already working in the Coordination Center, focusing on humanitarian and security issues.”

Hamas infiltration: However, preventing Hamas from having a role could prove impossible. The Jerusalem Post wrote, “[I]t appears the police in Gaza, like most institutions in Gaza, are infiltrated by Hamas. How would those who are deeply infiltrated end up being helpful for a new Gaza?”

Training Palestinian police officers could give Hamas terrorists new life, even if the official organization is dissolved. What’s more, even if the EU trains non-Hamas members, these will likely include many who cheered if not directly supported Hamas’s atrocities against Israel, given the ideological backing Hamas has among Palestinians.

Europe’s future in Israel: The EU already has experience training Palestinian police in the West Bank, a step it sees as prerequisite to an independent Palestinian state.

Expect the EU, and especially Germany, to get even more involved with the Palestinians and Israel. Psalm 83 prophesies of an alliance between Germany (Assur) and the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza (Philistines). The ongoing “peace process” will lead to the end-time events prophesied in Zechariah 14 and the fall of half of Jerusalem.