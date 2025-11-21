Trump Wants Germany to Take Over NATO

Germany should take over leadership of nato, Matthew Whitaker, U.S. ambassador to nato, told the Berlin Security Conference this week:

“I look forward to the day when Germany comes to the United States and says that we’re ready to take over the Supreme Allied Commander position. I think we’re a long way away from that, but I look forward to those discussions.”

The statement “elicited shock from a German nato general seated next to him,” reported the Times. Lt. Gen. Wolfgang Wien said it left him “a little bit astonished.”

No wonder: This is a more dramatic statement than may first appear. In wartime, the supreme commander would control the deployment of hundreds of thousands of troops, and perhaps even strike with nuclear weapons. Since American troops and equipment form the backbone of these forces, the supreme commander has always been American. Whitaker is suggesting that nato get a new backbone.

“For months, rumors have swirled that the U.S. is eager to step back from the role and allow a European general to take command,” wrote the Telegraph.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced his goal to build the “strongest conventional army” in Europe. Whitaker praised Germany’s massive rearmament as a “clear example” for other European nations, who need to “step up.”

“Maybe in 15 years, maybe sooner, we [will] have that discussion [where] Europe says they’re ready to take over the true leadership that the United States has published over the last 76 years,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker encouraged Europe to improve its heavy airlift capacity and to eliminate the masses of paperwork required to move armed forces from one allied country to another. He wants the alliance to be able to function without relying on U.S. transport.

nato long ago abandoned its original purpose to “keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.” The Americans want out, and they want to put Germany at the head to do it.

With a few brief exceptions, the deputy supreme commander has been a British general. Britain has been America’s greatest ally in two world wars, and has aircraft carriers and nuclear weapons, yet America isn’t looking to Britain as its replacement but rather Germany.

Herbert W. Armstrong warned for decades that Germany would once again lead Europe, with America’s help. The U.S. is pulling out and is encouraging Germany to take a massive step toward dominating the Continent. Read more about Mr. Armstrong’s forecasts in “Atlantic Rift” in your free copy of He Was Right.