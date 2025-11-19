Yesterday, at the 24th Berlin Security Conference, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signed a memorandum of understanding with his Swedish counterpart, Pål Jonson, to strengthen the security and defense partnership of the two countries.

During World War ii, Sweden allowed German troops to transit its territory, but it never officially allied with the Nazi regime. Today, Germany and Sweden are preparing for a possible war with Russia, and their military partnership is developing into an alliance.

As Germany’s partner country for this year’s security conference, Sweden sent a huge delegation: four ministers, the prime minister and representatives from almost 60 companies. Jonson said it showed that the two countries “are no longer just partners—we are allies.” A few examples illustrate:

Sweden imports German weapons, air defense systems, tanks and components for armored personnel carriers.

Sweden and Germany lead the electronic warfare working group within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The Swedish and German navies cooperate in monitoring the North Sea’s sea lanes.

German submarines use Sweden’s military base in Karlskrona.

German Air Force Eurofighters train with Swedish fighters.

At the conference, Jonson said Sweden wants to expand this cooperation:

We must take on more responsibility. We have been dependent on American military power for too long and must now work together to strengthen European defense.

Germany and Sweden are now planning more joint training projects, closer cooperation on armaments manufacturing, and networking for training and combat. Pistorius called Sweden one of Germany’s closest allies. This is critical in light of Russia’s recent aggression and the Baltic Sea between Sweden, Finland, Poland and northeastern Europe becoming, as he put it, “an area of confrontation.”

Out of fear of Russia, European nations are gathering around Germany to build a formidable European military power. This rising power bloc has been prophesied in numerous passages in your Bible.