Germany Courts Two Gulf States

German Economics Minister Katherina Reiche is on her most important trip since taking office. She and 20 representatives of key German industries departed Sunday on a quest to establish strategic economic partnerships with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Before departing, she said:

In a world of increasing geopolitical tensions, Germany must actively shape its strategic partnerships. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar are key partners in this regard, being economically dynamic, financially strong, and technologically ambitious.

Germany’s economy is stagnating and in dire need of inexpensive energy imports and investments. Meanwhile, the Gulf states are full of investors and abundant oil and gas reserves.

A perfect match.

However, a few weeks ago, Qatar threatened to halt gas supplies to the European Union due to its strict import regulations. Reiche’s goal is not only to mitigate a looming crisis but also to tie the two regions more closely together in the long term.

Germany’s trade with the United Arab Emirates in 2024 amounted to $13.5 billion, $11.3 billion of which was exports.

Bilateral trade with Qatar amounted to $2.3 billion.

Germany seeks to benefit from the expected economic growth of the region. Reiche said, “We will see a number of contracts signed involving major industrial collaborations.”

At the Dubai Airshow yesterday, Reiche announced a major order from United Arab Emirates airline FlyDubai for 100 European Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Reiche also discussed the takeover plans by U.A.E. state-owned company adnoc of the German chemical giant Covestro, which is nearing completion and awaits approval by her ministry.

