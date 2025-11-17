Germany Helps Cyprus Set Priorities for European Council Presidency

Cyprus will assume the six-month rotating presidency for the Council of the European Union in January, and Germany—the true leader of the EU—intends to help. Cyprus has a key role in Germany’s future plans as revealed in biblical prophecy.

President Nikos Christodoulides traveled to Germany on Friday to discuss priorities for its coming EU leadership role. At a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Christodoulides said:

We want to strengthen the competitiveness, security and strategic autonomy of the European Union. Germany’s role is, of course, crucial to these key priorities.

Germany dominates the EU, especially Cyprus. Christodoulides began his speech by highlighting his nation’s close ties to Germany. He outlined a few critical examples:

Joint search-and-rescue exercises

Stationing military supply aircraft

Hosting German forces who evacuated people from the Middle East

Christodoulides also announced that Cyprus wants to supply natural gas to the EU starting in 2027. “The Eastern Mediterranean region can develop into an energy corridor for Europe,” he said.

After Cyprus’s financial crisis in 2012–2013, Gerald Flurry published a provocative article in the May-June 2013 Trumpet, writing:

The government of Cyprus no longer rules its own country. In March, the world watched in shock as the Cypriot government prepared to obey the Germans and raid the bank accounts of its own citizens. Why should you be concerned about this small island in the Mediterranean? Cyprus is one of the world’s most strategic pieces of property. It will play a significant role in the near future, and will probably be the launching pad for World War III!

Today, Cyprus is developing into a military base of operation for Germany. This island nation will become a literal launching point for dramatic end-time Bible prophecies.