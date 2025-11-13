Winner of Iraq Election: Iran

Iraq held its parliamentary elections on Tuesday. Preliminary statistics released yesterday indicate a 56 percent voter turnout and a win for incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s coalition by more than 300,000 votes. To form a government, Sudani will have to expand his coalition, which could take months.

But the real winner of this election is Iran.

The runner-up is the Islamic Dawa Party, a Shia fundamentalist party that looks to Iran’s Islamic Revolution for inspiration and is led by former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, who is closely aligned with Iran’s regime.

Sudani is considered more neutral—neither pro-Iran nor pro-United States—but if and when he takes power, he will owe Iran. The Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraq’s Iran-controlled Shiite militias, sponsored his original run for prime minister. Under Sudani, the U.S. has accelerated its departure from Iraq, removing the biggest obstacle to Iran’s outright control.

In 1994, Gerald Flurry wrote an article titled “Is Iraq About to Fall to Iran?” Citing a prophecy in Daniel 11:40 about an end-time “king of the south” starting a world war, he identified this bloc as radical Islam, led by Iran, and including Iraq. Mr. Flurry reiterated the same forecast when the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003. In 2025, it is clear this has been fulfilled. Read more about this prophecy and Mr. Flurry’s identification of it in “He Was Right About Iraq,” as well as the newly updated The King of the South.