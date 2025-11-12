Will Turkey Go to War With Israel?

Turkey is “finalizing plans” to deploy 2,000 soldiers to Gaza as peacekeepers, according to Middle Eastern Eye. Turkish officials stated that almost a thousand Turkish soldiers have already volunteered for the project.

Israel, which has tens of thousands of troops in Gaza to fight Hamas terrorists, opposes the Turkish deployment, even though the United States supports it.

Israel controls half of Gaza, blockades its coastline, and coordinates with Egypt over the Egypt-Gaza border. Aside from isolated pockets directly controlled by Hamas fighters, nothing happens in Gaza without going through the Israel Defense Forces. If Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has repeatedly used Palestinian causes to show animosity toward Israel, unilaterally deploys the Turkish military to Gaza, he will essentially be declaring war.

Erdoğan has compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and has repeatedly claimed Jerusalem as belonging to Turkey. Even if his would-be peacekeeping force is symbolic, it signifies intent and a certain strength of will. If it’s more than symbolic, the Middle East could turn very volatile very fast.

Bible history and prophecy show that the Turks descended from the patriarch Esau. Herbert W. Armstrong explained in The United States and Britain in Prophecy what the Bible forecasts for the future of modern Turkey:

In Isaac’s dying prophecy [in Genesis 27], he foretold that Esau’s descendants would come to a time when they should have dominion, and then break the yoke of the Israelites from off their necks. This has happened. The children of Israel, through sin, were driven out of the Promised Land that belonged with the birthright. The Turks came to power and dominion and for many centuries possessed that land. Those descendants, the Turkish people, occupied Palestine 400 years before Britain took it in 1917. Esau’s descendants always have lusted for that land, central promise of the birthright! The Turks have truly lived by the sword!

Watch for Turkey to oppose, betray and attack Israel over control of the Holy Land.