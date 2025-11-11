Waking Up From the Transgenderism Nightmare

Transgenderism is plummeting among young Americans after peaking in 2023, recent surveys reveal. This underscores the obvious reality that this is largely herd behavior, affectable young people climbing onto a bandwagon—with the encouragement of malevolent actors.

This particular social contagion had very high stakes, as many who got caught up in it did terrible, even irreversible damage to their bodies.

Eric Kaufmann reported the data in Skeptic:

The cause for the trend is unclear, Kaufmann says, noting that there is no corresponding shift toward religion or political conservatism, no parallel decrease in wokeism. It seems young people are simply becoming less willing to upend their lives to follow this toxic trend.

In related news, a U.S. appeals court ruled last week that the First Amendment protects students from being forced to use “preferred pronouns” for people claiming to be transgender.

The transgenderism craze is an extraordinary example of how lost mankind becomes when we discard moral absolutes, how catastrophically wrong “expert” opinion can be, and how prone we are to joining the crowd even in stupidity. As Isaiah wrote, “All we like sheep have gone astray”; God compares human beings to dumb sheep for good reason.

God created sex and gave us laws to regulate it so it will be the blessing He intends. Anytime we ignore those laws, we suffer curses. All history, and in some ways particularly our modern world, testifies loudly of this truth. To learn those laws and how to enjoy the benefits of keeping them, read Herbert W. Armstrong’s book The Missing Dimension in Sex.