Syria to Welcome U.S. Military

The United States military plans to send a contingent of troops to an air base at Syria’s capital, Damascus, Reuters reported on November 5, part of a plan to monitor a Syria-Israel ceasefire agreement. Syria and the U.S. were long-standing enemies, but after Bashar Assad’s regime fell in December, U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed to develop relations with the new Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

On Monday, Sharaa is scheduled to become the first Syrian head of state to visit the U.S. president in Washington. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council voted 14-0 yesterday to remove sanctions on Syria. (China abstained.)

This comes despite Sharaa’s previous designation as a terrorist. He led the former terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al Qaeda affiliate. Jihadists joined Sharaa’s forces to topple Assad’s secularist regime and replace it with an Islamist one, a process that has not yet come to fruition.

Psalm 83 prophesies that Syria (under the ancient name "Hagarenes") will join an end-time alliance formed so "that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance" (verse 4). This "name of Israel" includes the United States.