One out of every seven respondents in a new survey of 2,000 Germans wants a strong, dictatorial leader. The study by Bielefeld University and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, published yesterday, found:

15 percent completely or mostly agree with the statement: “We should have a leader who rules Germany with a strong hand for the benefit of all.” Another 10 percent partly agree.

26 percent agree with the statement: “What Germany needs now is a single strong party that embodies the entire national community.” Another 23 percent partly agree.

23 percent believe that “the primary goal of German politics should be to secure Germany the power and influence it deserves.” Another 30 percent partly agree.

Given Germany’s history with dictatorships, these numbers are alarming. Given the nation’s intractable political deadlock, they are also understandable.

Some leading German journalists expect the nation’s governing coalition to break up soon, after ruling for only six months. The two sides of the coalition are at odds with one another, internally divided, unable to deliver on their core election promises, failing to reform the battered economy, and rapidly dwindling in popularity with voters.

The Christian Democratic Union, Christian Social Union and the Social Democratic Party will do everything in their power to avoid new elections. This could force Chancellor Friedrich Merz to either form a coalition with the far-right Alternative für Deutschland, which he and his party have largely ruled out, or attempt to navigate a sharply divided legislature and somehow form a minority government for the first time in Germany’s postwar history.

For now, Germany is stuck with a weak coalition, ineffective governance and the ugly political, economic and cultural results. The longer it lasts, the more Germans will demand something different—yes, even something more dictatorial.

Gerald Flurry has warned for decades that a weak coalition could trigger the fulfillment of Bible prophecy. Daniel 8, Revelation 17 and dozens of other end-time prophecies describe the rise of a dictatorial leader in the heart of Europe. More and more, Germans are demanding just such a leader.