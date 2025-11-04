Hezbollah Rearming, Israel Getting Anxious

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed on X that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun “is dragging his feet” with disarming Hezbollah. The U.S. has also criticized the Lebanese government, with diplomat Tom Barrack on Saturday calling it a “failed state” and its leaders “dinosaurs.” Barrack claimed that the government will likely be unable to fulfill its obligation to disarm Hezbollah.

Israeli forces have continued occasional strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Hours ago, Lebanese media reported an Israeli drone strike at the southern town of Kfar Dajjal, claiming at least one casualty.

Back story: President Donald Trump negotiated a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah last year after Israel had destroyed much of its leadership and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. The ceasefire stipulated Hezbollah would stay out of southern Lebanon and the Lebanese government would ensure this happened.

Soon after, Lebanon elected a president and prime minister who promised to fulfill their obligations. Yet Hezbollah has made rapid gains, and it looks like the new government is afraid to confront them.

Prophecy says: Daniel 11:40-43 prophesy that much of the Middle East will fall under the sway of “the king of the south,” a prophetic name for radical Islam led by Iran, in a clash against Germany and Europe. Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, is recovering its strength, yet the Trumpet expects Lebanon to break its alignment with Iran.

A related prophecy in Psalm 83 mentions Gebal and Tyre, two Phoenician city-states that are modern Lebanese cities. The prophecy states that they will ally with “Assur,” which today is Germany. Watch for Iran-aligned Hezbollah to lose its influence in Lebanon and for German-led Europe to become much more involved.