American Leftists Turn to Guns

The United States is hurtling toward civil war as radical leftists stock up on guns and ammunition.

For years, American leftists have mocked the Second Amendment and called for draconian gun control restrictions. Yet the assassination of Charlie Kirk seems to have marked a turning point in American society. After a 22-year-old homosexual shot Kirk, radical leftists across the nation openly celebrated.

As the American Spectator commented yesterday, “The post-Floyd left has convinced itself it’s fighting for survival. To question its dogmas is to threaten its existence. That’s why dissent within the ranks is punished with medieval brutality. But something more dangerous is happening right now: Ideology is mutating into insurgency. The left has discovered that it likes the smell of gunpowder.”

From antifa to trans shooters to rainbow rifle clubs, radical leftists are buying guns, practicing their marksmanship, and preparing for a Bolshevik-style revolution.

A “Trump Must Go” protest in Washington, D.C., tomorrow is expected to draw 20,000 people. Protests are an American right, but as radical leftists have grown more threatening and more violent, “No Kings” and “Trump Must Go” slogans have taken on a double meaning. Some celebrities, podcasters and other voices say it openly: President Trump and other conservatives should be killed.

A new poll from Politico and Public First finds that 55 percent of Americans believe political violence will increase, and 24 percent actually believe political violence should increase.

These viewpoints show that trust in democracy is breaking down as an increasing number of people support assassins like Tyler Robinson, who killed Charlie Kirk, and Thomas Crooks, who attempted to kill Donald Trump.

A prophecy in Ezekiel 5:12 reveals that one third of the population of end-time Israel, principally the Americans and the British, will die from “pestilence.” This equates to more than 100 million deaths from civil war, rioting, warfare and famine in the U.S., 10 times more than in the Bolshevik Revolution, the bloodiest civil war in history.

Socialism is gathering in strength and in dark intent. American leftists brand it democratic socialism, but it shares the same immediate purpose as dictatorial socialism: to overthrow the constitutional republic, by violence if necessary.

Bible prophecy shows that America’s great blessings will indeed be taken away, not merely because socialists outmaneuvered conservatives or even because of threats and violence, but because the American people have turned away from God. This has opened the door to socialism, communism, insurgency and many other attacks inspired by satanic forces.

To learn more about the violent nature of the American left, read “American Bolsheviks.”