Socialists Hijack Democratic Party

The Democratic Party has been flirting with socialism for decades. Nearly 30 years ago, a young Barack Obama signed a contract promising to support the New Party, a self-avowed socialist organization in Chicago deeply hostile to American capitalism. Yet Obama had to hide his association with the New Party to succeed in national politics. Taking a cue from the late Saul Alinsky, Obama knew that “[t]rue revolutionaries do not flaunt their radicalism. … They cut their hair, put on suits, and infiltrate the system from within.”

How times have changed! In the post-Obama era, Zohran Mamdani is one of the Democratic Party’s rising stars. Mamdani is a Ugandan-Muslim whose father wrote a book claiming there was a “moral equivalence” between the United States and al Qaeda. Mamdani spends his time blaming the State of Israel for police brutality in New York City and espousing socialist beliefs. As a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani is not an Alinskyite nor an Obamaite. He flaunts his radicalism.

Opinion polls show that Mamdani is maintaining a double-digit lead over his rivals in the New York City mayoral election set for November 4. Whether Mamdani wins or loses, he has exposed a transformed Democratic Party. Mamdani has been endorsed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. These big-name endorsements prove that doctrinaire socialism is not merely tolerated in the Democratic Party—it is the Democratic Party.

By subtly introducing socialism into mainstream politics, Obama fundamentally transformed the Democratic Party, and Mamdani is the fruit of his labor. This shift to the far left is the primary reason Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. But Democrats refuse to accept the fact that the average American does not support socialism. Big-name Democrats are pushing people like Mamdani as their party’s future, and the result of this push will be civil war. The days when Barack Obama could trick America’s silent majority into voting for a closet socialist are over. The post-Obama Democratic Party is giving up on deception in favor of burning, looting, protesting, rioting and, in extreme cases, political assassination.

Read my article “American Bolsheviks” for a shocking look inside America’s socialist movements. “There’s a reason Joseph Stalin had gulags, right?” an Iowa field organizer for the Bernie Sanders Campaign, Kyle Jurek, told Project Veritas reporters. “Actually, gulags were a lot better than what the cia has told us that they were. [P]eople were actually paid a living wage in gulags; they had conjugal visits in gulags. Gulags were actually meant for … reeducation. Greatest way to breaking a … billionaire of their … privilege and the idea that they’re superior: Go out and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working-class person ….”

Such violent rhetoric is becoming more common in America as people accept that socialism cannot be permanently established by democratic means. Most people will ultimately reject it if given a chance. At that point, socialists have to either give up their utopian dream or start shooting people.

The Bible prophesies such mass violence in America’s near future.

The late Herbert W. Armstrong explained in his book The United States and Britain in Prophecy that the peoples who settled the U.S. and Britain descended from the ancient Israelites. God made an unconditional promise to Abraham to give his descendants great material wealth. God kept this promise, giving the U.S. and Britain nearly three fourths of the world’s usable resources and wealth during the peak of their power. But God did not promise to keep blessing these nations if they turned away from Him.

Leviticus 26 states that if the descendants of Israel came to despise God’s statutes, He would strip away their blessings and allow their cities to be laid waste. In a January 1949 Plain Truth article, “The Plain Truth About Communism,” Mr. Armstrong specified that communism is a tool to blot out America’s blessings.

“The real goal of the Communist plotters is the violent overthrow of the United States and the British Empire,” he wrote. “Why? We are the real ‘capitalist’ nations. We possess nearly three fourths of all the world’s ‘capital’ …. The plain truth, known by so few, is that we possess greater wealth and national resources than any other nation ever did, because Almighty God gave us this wealth in fulfillment of His birthright promise to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob! And communism is the devil’s effort, through his demon-inspired human tools, to take from us this greatest national and economic blessing God ever conferred on any people! And since this blessing from God is the world’s ‘capital,’ atheistic communism shouts, ‘Down with capitalism.’”

Mr. Armstrong based his forecast of future events and trends on Bible prophecy. Hosea 7:8-9 say that the modern-day descendants of ancient Israel will mix themselves with foreigners and, by extension, their foreign ideologies. The far-left ideas put forward by the Democratic Party are not based on traditional American culture, which is largely based on the Bible. They are ideas brought to America by German and Russian universities. For decades, these anti-Bible ideologies have subversively “devoured” America’s strength while the average citizen “knoweth it not.” This is why the U.S. is now at a point where a Ugandan-Muslim socialist can emerge as the most popular politician in the largest city in the nation.