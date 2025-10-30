Advance in Pokrovsk May Turn War ‘Decisively in Russia’s Favor’

The advance of Russian forces into Pokrovsk, Ukraine, is the “most significant development along the front lines to happen in years,” EuroIntelligence wrote Tuesday, adding that the move could turn the war “decisively in Russia’s favor.”

For a year and a half, the Russians have been pushing toward the city of Pokrovsk. Their advance has been slow and agonizing, with each acre paid for by the blood of a dozen Russian men. But now they may be on the brink of capturing it.

“There is more confirmation now” that Russia has “entered the city” and that “the two are fighting in the city itself,” EuroIntelligence wrote. Footage of a Russian flag raised at the entrance to the city on October 29 appears to support the claim, though a Ukrainian drone destroyed the flag hours after it was erected.

⚡️The Russian flag was shot down by a drone in Pokrovsk, — Deep State.



Follow @blyskavka_ua pic.twitter.com/Mne7k7wqyE — BLYSKAVKA (@blyskavka_ua) October 29, 2025

Russia has now amassed some 11,000 troops in the area in an effort to encircle the city, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces said Wednesday.

The Russians are relentless in their drive to take Pokrovsk. The city is of great strategic value as a hub for roads and rail lines, including several that the Ukrainian military has heavily depended on for resupply of weaponry and units. If the Ukrainians lose control of the area, it would have implications far beyond Pokrovsk and could position Russian forces to push quickly to the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Capturing Pokrovsk would also create a path for the Russians to encircle at least a portion of what is sometimes called Ukraine’s “fortress belt” in the Donbas region. This is a line of Ukraine-held cities and towns that have been fortified for years, stretching between cities such as Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in the north, down to Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka in the south.

The belt is considered Ukraine’s last major solid defensive line, so the implications of a Russian encirclement there are far-reaching.

NEW | The Critical Importance of Ukraine’s Fortress Belt in Donetsk Oblast️(1/3)



Kremlin officials are reportedly demanding that Ukraine cede to Russia strategically vital unoccupied territory in Donetsk Oblast and freeze the frontline in other areas as part of a ceasefire… pic.twitter.com/4VYSqUMpmd — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) August 12, 2025

“We will probably only know with the benefit of hindsight whether this was really the moment that turned the tide of the war,” EuroIntelligence wrote regarding Russia’s push into Pokrovsk this week. “But it is the most significant development along the front lines to happen in years.”

Whether or not Russia soon fully captures Pokrovsk, we should expect it to ultimately win the war—or at least not badly lose it. This is because of what Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has said about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in Bible prophecy.

Several biblical passages describe an end-time, multinational, Asian military alliance. It is discussed in the books of Daniel, Joel and Revelation, as well as in particularly detailed passages in Ezekiel 38 and 39. Ezekiel 38:2 says this Asian alliance will be headed by a “prince of Rosh, Meshech and Tubal” (Young’s Literal Translation). Mr. Flurry has said since late 2013 that these three names refer to Russia and two of its key cities, and that this passage is describing Vladimir Putin.

In his booklet The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia,’ he writes:

[Putin’s] track record, his nationality and his ideology show that he is fulfilling a linchpin Bible prophecy. The time frame of his rule also shows that nobody else could be fulfilling the Ezekiel 38 and 39 prophecy. … We need to watch Vladimir Putin closely. He is the “prince of Rosh” whom God inspired Ezekiel to write about 2,500 years ago!

So whether or not Putin fully captures Pokrovsk in the days ahead, we should expect him to survive the war and to go on to lead a mighty Asian alliance. Mr. Flurry’s booklet shows that this means some horrendously dark years lie ahead for Ukraine, Russia and the entire world. But he also emphasizes that the darkness will not last long but will give way to a hope-filled future. He writes:

Vladimir Putin is a sign, literally a sign, … of one of the most inspiring messages in the Bible. What we are seeing in Russia ultimately leads to the transition from man ruling man to God ruling man! … A great transition is about to occur.

To understand the details of these scriptures and what Mr. Flurry calls “the most inspiring message in the Bible,” order your free copy of The Prophesied ‘Prince of Russia.’