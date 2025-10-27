Trump-China Deal Averts Trade War—for Now

America and China have stepped back from the brink of trade war; U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed yesterday that the two sides had the outlines of a deal in place. A U.S.-China trade war has catastrophic potential for the world’s major economies, so stocks rallied globally at the news.

China will:

Postpone its rare-earth export controls for a year

Buy a substantial amount of U.S. soybeans and other crops

Discuss ways to limit chemicals used in fentanyl from reaching the U.S.

In return, President Trump will cancel the 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods he had threatened.

The deal is expected to be finalized when Trump meets China’s Xi Jinping on Thursday in South Korea.

In this deal, China did not surrender to America. Trump has used the threat of tariffs to push several other nations to surrender, but this is not possible with China.

Bible prophecy shows that China will bring America down through trade war. To win that war, China will form a temporary alliance with the rising European superpower. Watch for China and Europe to draw closer together so they can bring America down together.