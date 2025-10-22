Hamas Isn’t Going Away. It’s Going Underground.

The “Hamas-free, technocratic, politically neutral” committee that will govern Gaza after Israeli forces leave is filling up with Hamas appointees, Israeli media reported yesterday. According to “regional diplomatic sources,” about half of the members of the new body are “individuals aligned with Hamas principles, though not openly affiliated with the organization,” as Ynetnews puts it:

The remaining candidates were reportedly chosen by the Palestinian Authority, with Egypt and other Arab mediators fully aware of Hamas’s role in shaping the lineup. According to the report, the full list of proposed appointees was presented to Hamas for approval, with the goal of ensuring the group’s tacit support. The move is seen as a way to secure Hamas’s continued influence in Gaza even after the war ends, despite international calls for its disarmament and removal from power.”

The Trumpet has consistently stated that Hamas will never agree to any deal in which it fully relinquishes its power over Gazans. The group that terrorized, shot, slashed, tortured, raped and butchered its way through 1,200 innocent people on October 7 continues to openly pursue the goal of its founding covenant: “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.”

Hosea 5:13 is a prophecy that Judah, or the Jewish people today, has an incurable “wound.” Gerald Flurry explains in Jerusalem in Prophecy that this wound is the peace process with the Palestinians—trusting in unstable, hate-filled men rather than in God.

This prophecy portrays a clear picture: The more the Jewish nation trusts in negotiations, the worse the wound becomes. The celebrations over the end of the Israel-Hamas war and the start of “real peace” are misguided. The appointment of Hamas-aligned leaders for Gaza after Israeli forces leave underscores what a grievous wound this peace process is.