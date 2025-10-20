Germany Sends Soldiers to Israel

Two German staff officers and a brigadier general will deploy to southern Israel to monitor the Gaza ceasefire, the German Defense Ministry announced Saturday. They will join 200 soldiers stationed at the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center. Bible prophecy warns that we should watch German deployments to Israel very closely.

The center’s tasks include monitoring the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, clearing war debris, coordinating humanitarian aid, and supporting a planned international stabilization force.

In February, when European border guards arrived at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, the Trumpet called it “a small beginning of an earthshaking prophecy.”

This weekend’s announcement is yet another foreshock of this prophecy, made by Jesus Christ Himself: “And when ye shall see Jerusalem compassed with armies, then know that the desolation thereof is nigh” (Luke 21:20).

In “The Hidden Danger in Germany’s ‘Alliance Against Iran,’” Gerald Flurry explained:

Christ’s warning that these armies surrounding Jerusalem will bring about its desolation is significant. Why? Most people will fail to recognize what is about to happen because these armies will be disguised as peacekeeping forces.

Other Bible prophecies show that the armies surrounding Jerusalem will consist of a European peacekeeping force, led by Germany. The U.S. currently leads the peacekeeping operation in the Holy Land, but this is about to change.