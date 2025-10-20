‘Peace’ in Gaza Looks a Lot Like War

The basic flaw in the Hamas-Israel peace deal showed itself yesterday: Hamas terrorists launched anti-tank missiles at Israeli troops in Rafah, killing two; sniper fire wounded three more. Israel responded with around 20 air strikes in Gaza. Hamas denied responsibility and accused Israel of violating the ceasefire.

U.S. officials are scrambling to preserve the deal that President Trump considers his signature diplomatic achievement and are pushing for implementation of its next phase this week. But the precariousness of dealing with murderous religious fanatics is already plain.

Yesterday’s attack was the most egregious ceasefire violation, but not the only one:

This morning, Arabs in eastern Gaza City twice crossed the Yellow Line—behind which Israel has withdrawn—and posed an “imminent threat,” the idf said. Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing two.

said. Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing two. In another incident, several terrorists approached Israeli forces in southern Gaza, the idf said, and an Israeli fighter jet deployed and killed them.

For all the promises, Israel and the U.S. have clearly signed a deal with an unwilling, obdurate actor.

Hamas has said that, contrary to the deal’s terms, it will not disarm and has no intention of ceding control of Gaza. It has deployed armed police on the streets and publicly executed dissidents. It still holds the bodies of 16 Israeli hostages.

What, then, comes next? Preserving and advancing this “peace deal” will require armed enforcement and is sure to continue erupting into conditions that look suspiciously like war.

The groundwork is being laid for what the Bible prophesies will become robust foreign intervention—not by Israeli or American forces but by Europeans.