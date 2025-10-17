John Bolton Indicted

John Bolton was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury in Maryland on 18 counts under the Espionage Act. Bolton allegedly shared over 1,000 pages of classified notes from his 2018–2019 tenure in the White House as National Security Advisor with two unauthorized relatives through personal e-mail and a messaging app, and he stored sensitive materials at his home. Prosecutors claim this exposed the information to an Iran-linked cyberhack in 2021. Bolton called the indictment politically motivated retribution; he is a vocal Trump critic and the author of a scathing memoir.