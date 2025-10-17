France Wants a UN Gaza Peacekeeping Force
France is trying to create a Gaza peacekeeping force in the United Nations, the French Foreign Ministry announced yesterday. Spokesman Pascal Confavreux said France and Britain are drafting a UN Security Council resolution in collaboration with the United States to create a peacekeeping force to stabilize Gaza as part of a “day-after” plan. The Trumpet expects Europe to become increasingly involved in putting Gaza back together. Our relevant Trends article explains why.