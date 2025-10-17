Germany is already in a state of war, former Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg said in recent interviews.

In a podcast on Wednesday, he interviewed Lt. Gen. von Sandrart to discuss the threat posed by Russia, nato ’s responsiveness and Germany’s defense readiness. Guttenberg warned that a possible hybrid war may have already begun in the form of cyberattacks. The two men discussed what would happen if the situation further escalated and how long before Germany may find itself in a hot war.

Last week, he sounded a similar warning in an interview with Gabor Steingart: “I believe we are already living in a state of war.” He noted that wars are hybrid and “no longer bound by geographical borders.”

As defense minister in 2009, Guttenberg was the first to call the mission of Germany’s soldiers in Afghanistan a war. He is now claiming that Germany itself is now at war. His continuing appeals for Germany to take on a stronger militaristic mindset make him a man to watch. The Bible prophesies that Germany will get a militaristic leader. Guttenberg may be that man.