Transgenderism Dwindles Among Youth

By Joel Hilliker • October 16, 2025

Generation Z students are moving away from gender confusion and returning to sanity, a recent analysis of survey data from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (fire) involving over 60,000 U.S. undergraduates shows.

  • The rate of transgenderism halved from 6.8 percent in 2022–2023 to just 3.6 percent in 2025.

The surge in nonbinary and queer self-identification peaked around 2023 after rising steadily since the early 2010s. The past two years have seen a near 10-point return to conventional norms in sexual orientation. This is a blow to “gender reassignment” surgeons, whose demented interventions had been projected to become a $5 billion industry by 2030.

