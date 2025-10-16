Transgenderism Dwindles Among Youth
Generation Z students are moving away from gender confusion and returning to sanity, a recent analysis of survey data from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (fire) involving over 60,000 U.S. undergraduates shows.
- The rate of transgenderism halved from 6.8 percent in 2022–2023 to just 3.6 percent in 2025.
The surge in nonbinary and queer self-identification peaked around 2023 after rising steadily since the early 2010s. The past two years have seen a near 10-point return to conventional norms in sexual orientation. This is a blow to “gender reassignment” surgeons, whose demented interventions had been projected to become a $5 billion industry by 2030.