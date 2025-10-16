Transgenderism Dwindles Among Youth

Generation Z students are moving away from gender confusion and returning to sanity, a recent analysis of survey data from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (fire) involving over 60,000 U.S. undergraduates shows.

The rate of transgenderism halved from 6.8 percent in 2022–2023 to just 3.6 percent in 2025.

The surge in nonbinary and queer self-identification peaked around 2023 after rising steadily since the early 2010s. The past two years have seen a near 10-point return to conventional norms in sexual orientation. This is a blow to “gender reassignment” surgeons, whose demented interventions had been projected to become a $5 billion industry by 2030.