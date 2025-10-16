Russia’s armed forces have deployed additional North Korean units to support Russian operations in Ukraine’s Sumy region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported Thursday. The North Koreans are helping Russia with uav reconnaissance, identifying Ukrainian positions, and carrying out strikes with multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Bible prophesies of a massive Asian alliance, headed by Russia and China, which will include smaller Asian nations such as North Korea. These countries will unite to face a growing European superpower. That is why the Trumpet closely watches the deepening military relationship between Russia and North Korea.