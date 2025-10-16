Spain: Anti-Israel Protests Turn Violent

Yesterday, a protest of about 15,000 people set fires and attacked businesses like Starbucks and McDonald’s accused of supporting Israel, according to the Barcelona police. Fifteen people were arrested.

In Valencia, Israeli basketball players visiting for a tournament were moved to another hotel amid fears that a crowd 1,000-strong would surround the hotel and riot.

These protests assembled even as Israel and Hamas had supposedly just ended their war. Such anti-Israel actions in a country with such a checkered anti-Semitic past as Spain are another sign that Europe’s old ghosts haven’t gone away.