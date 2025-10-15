Chinese Ship Uses Arctic Sea Route

Chinese container ship Istanbul Bridge completed a journey through the Arctic Sea Route to the United Kingdom on October 13, taking just 20 days for the 7,500-nautical mile voyage. It marks the first time a container ship has transited from China via the Arctic to the UK, and the vessel will now stop in Germany, the Netherlands and Poland. Since a similar voyage to Europe through the Suez Canal generally takes more than twice as long, the Chinese, Russians and Europeans are working to fully establish the Arctic Sea Route. To understand the importance of this emerging route in the context of biblical prophecy, read “The Battle for the Arctic.”