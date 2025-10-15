Phase-Two Talks Begin Between Israel and Hamas

Phase-two talks between Israel and Hamas have commenced in Egypt, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed today. If agreed to, this would place Gaza under the authority of an interim political body not affiliated by Hamas, as well as an international peacekeeping force. Egypt claims that a 15-member governing committee has been formed, backed by Hamas and reviewed by Israel. Regardless how the current talks conclude, as we wrote in our October 13 Morning Brief, “Israel’s problems with the Palestinians are only getting started.”