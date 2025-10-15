Germany will deploy an unspecified number of Eurofighter jets to the Polish military airbase in Malbork and invest €10 billion in drones, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Wednesday at a meeting of nato defense ministers in Brussels, Belgium.

Pistorius noted that the additional patrol flights in Poland will make Germany “even more active, more present, and more visible on the eastern border of the alliance.”

In August, the German Air Force deployed five Eurofighter combat aircraft to the Minsk Mazowiecki military airfield in Poland for one month.

Germany has also provided four Eurofighter jets from the Rostock-Laage air base in Germany to participate in armed protection flights over Poland.

Regarding the drone investment, Pistorius said it will cover all types, including attack drones, and will occur in the coming years.

Meanwhile, trouble looms for German-Polish relations. Germany is seeking the extradition of a Ukrainian national in Poland, saying he helped blow up Germany’s Nord Stream pipelines with Russia. Poland is glad the pipeline is destroyed and doesn’t want to hand him over.

That pipeline was a betrayal of nato and Poland. Germany and Russia empowered each other at the expense of their neighbors. Poland may stand up to Germany on this issue; Prime Minister Donald Tusk is still considering his response.

Yet today’s news shows Poland continues to trust Germany with its defense. The late Herbert W. Armstrong warned that fear of Russia would cause Europe to unify and militarize as prophesied in Revelation 17. He wrote on Jan. 23, 1980: “What Russia is doing will be the spark to bring the heads of nations in Europe together with the Vatican to form a ‘United Nations of Europe.’” Russia’s recent aggression has greatly accelerated Europe’s efforts to militarize.