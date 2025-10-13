NATO Starts Annual Nuclear Drill

Nato’s annual nuclear deterrence exercises, “Steadfast Noon,” commenced today in the Netherlands with around 2,000 military personnel and 71 aircraft from 14 nations. Though the training is routine, rising global tensions mean that the worst-case scenario the pilots are practicing for may soon become reality.

The exercise includes American F-35s and surveillance and tanker aircraft.

The German Air Force is participating with three Tornado aircraft, which are equipped to drop U.S. nuclear bombs, and four Eurofighters.

The prospect of nuclear war has been present for so long that we are desensitized to the threat. But we must face this reality: The Bible warns emphatically of a coming nuclear war. It even reveals that one nation that participates in these so-called deterrence exercises will be the one that initiates this war.

In “America’s Naive Trust in Germany,” Gerald Flurry explained where today’s nuclear war preparations are leading:

In Matthew 24:21-22, Jesus Christ Himself warned of the frightening prospect of mankind wiping itself out: “[E]xcept those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved.” The Moffatt translation clarifies this by translating it “saved alive.” This isn’t talking about spiritual salvation but human survival. No human mind at that time could have foreseen the development of weapons so deadly that mankind would risk destroying itself.

Mr. Flurry then put this together with several prophecies showing the role Germany will play in these destructive end-time events. He continued:

America has forgotten what Hitler-led Germany and Mussolini-led Italy did in World War ii. But this problem isn’t just confined to World Wars i and ii. The partnership of Germany and Italy is really the heart of the “Holy” Roman Empire, which has risen up six times to cause bloodshed like no other empire in history! Six times—so far! Germany’s alliance with Italy against America and Britain in World War ii, just seven decades ago, was the sixth resurrection of this centuries-long, destructive church-state combine.

History and Bible prophecy show that we need to closely watch Germany’s preparations for nuclear war.