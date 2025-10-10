Lawfare Counterattack

A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James yesterday on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. Allegedly she misrepresented a three-bedroom home she purchased as her secondary residence to secure favorable mortgage terms while actually using it as a rental investment property.

James dismissed the indictment as a “baseless” weaponization of the justice system by the president. The evidence prosecutors have has not been released, so it is unclear how solid the case is. But it could not possibly be more baseless than the civil fraud lawsuit James successfully brought against Donald Trump in 2023 that resulted in a nearly $500 million judgment.

Whatever truth there may be to accusations that the president is unjustly using the Justice Department, what happened under his predecessor was far worse.