Trump Suggests Excluding Spain From NATO

Earlier this year, Trump demanded that nato members spend 5 percent of their gross domestic product on defense. Most have since committed to doing so—but not all. “We had one laggard. It was Spain,” Trump said on Thursday in an Oval Office meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. He added:

You know the funny thing? Because of a lot of the things we’ve done, they’re going fine. They have no excuse not to do this, but that’s all right. Maybe you should throw them out of nato, frankly.

It is true that European nations have relied on the U.S. security umbrella for decades to build up their own economies. However, Trump is naive not to be concerned about an armed European military conglomerate that has been hostile to him. Spain has a history of opposing the English-speaking peoples.

In 1588, the Spanish Armada was rising against Britain; divine intervention was required to defeat it.

The Spanish-American War took place in 1898.

Spain was home to the infamous Spanish Inquisition, which starkly contrasts with the values America represents.

, Spain provided covert support for Nazi Germany. Earlier this year, the Spanish prime minister expressed regret at not having nuclear weapons to stop Israel.

Spain joined nato as late as 1982. Its membership in the alliance was meant to ensure unity among the West. But there is no guarantee that a militarized Europe will not instead threaten that unity. In fact, Bible prophecy assures us it will.

Given Spain’s history, it is almost certain that the country will play a part in the final resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire, as prophesied in Revelation 17. This rising empire will be militaristic at its core. And tragically, Trump is encouraging its rise.