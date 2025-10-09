Russia Upset by Trump’s Missile Offer

Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned President Trump yesterday not to give Ukraine access to long-range missiles that could strike targets deep inside Russia. The warning was a response to Trump implying on Monday that America may sell the 1,550-mile range Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainians to help them better defend against and pressure Russia.

“The hypothetical use of such systems is only possible with the direct involvement of American personnel,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said. “We urge the U.S. leadership and the U.S. military to take a sober, reasonable, responsible approach to this situation.”

The Trump administration appears to be ending its failed appeasement strategy toward Moscow, instead adopting a more assertive approach aimed at pressuring Russia to end its brutal war. But given the erratic nature of U.S. foreign policy, along with America’s war weariness and internal divisions, such an approach is unlikely to be forceful enough to deter Vladimir Putin’s aggressive ambitions.