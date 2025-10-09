The EU’s Billion-Euro AI Plan

On Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced a €1 billion (us$1.1 billion) plan with two key strategies:

The Apply AI Strategy aims to accelerate the adoption of AI in Europe’s key industries and public sector.

The AI in Science Strategy aims to make Europe a leader in AI-driven research and scientific excellence.

The EU is generally considered behind the U.S. and China on AI. This is a sign of their intent to stay in the game.

I want the future of AI to be made in Europe. Because when AI is used, we can find smarter, faster and more affordable solutions. AI adoption needs to be widespread, and with these strategies, we will help speed up the process. … We will drive this “AI first” mindset across all our key sectors, from robotics to health care, energy and automotive.

—Ursula von der Leyen

Former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg emphasized the importance of AI in 2019:

Artificial intelligence is still something Europe could shape. We have a well-established industry, which still has to be far more connected to the new technologies. But once this happens, it will develop a totally different field of power than a purely technological or digitalization firm.

A lot has happened since Guttenberg made that statement. It now has four of the world’s top 10 supercomputers; it is constructing at least four gigafactories; it is investing heavily in talent, research and infrastructure; and, as a European Commission press release from yesterday said, “the EU is well positioned to accelerate the use of AI in key sectors and science.”

