Government Shutdown Causes U.S. Flight Delays

Amid a U.S. federal government shutdown entering its seventh day, staffing shortages among the nation’s 11,000 air traffic controllers—unpaid and working 10-hour shifts up to six days a week—have triggered widespread flight delays across major U.S. airports. The Federal Aviation Administration has slowed incoming traffic to ensure safety amid the crisis. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association warned that the system is “fragile” and urged Congress to end the standoff. Analysts foresee escalating chaos if the political impasse continues.