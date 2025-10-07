Two Years After October 7, Anti-Semitism Surges in Germany

Two years after Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel, anti-Semitic incidents have become normal in Germany. An average of five protests per day—up from one before Oct. 7, 2023—showcase hatred against Jews along with cheers for Hamas and Holocaust denial. This “disturbing normality” threatens Jewish safety and erodes social cohesion in a nation still reckoning with its Nazi past.

Germany’s leading anti-Semitism watchdog, rias , tracked 2,225 protests laced with anti-Jewish rhetoric between Oct. 7, 2023, through the end of 2024. Nearly 90 percent tied to Israel, featuring calls to destroy the Jewish state, endorsements of violence, and trivialization of the Holocaust.

Jews in Germany feel increasingly unsafe and anxious due to the rise in anti-Semitic protests and incidents.

“Calls for the destruction of Israel, endorsement of violence against Jewish people, open support for Hamas terror, and the trivialization of the Shoah—all of this has become a disturbing normality.”

—Benjamin Steinitz, managing director of rias

Over the past five years, Israel-Germany relations have deepened through record trade, significant arms deals and cultural exchanges, solidifying Germany’s role as Israel’s key EU ally. However, history’s shadows are darkening Germany’s streets again. Rising anti-Semitism casts down on the genuineness of the two nations’ “special relationship” despite strong governmental ties.

Bible prophecy shows that Israel needs to pay closer attention to the reality on the street than on the promises of the politicians. Germany is going to betray Israel.