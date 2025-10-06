The U.S. Supreme Court’s new term starts today. It will take up several cases that could affect major constitutional issues. The conservative 6-3 majority is poised to deliver potentially transformative victories for President Trump’s vision of executive authority. Issues include trade and tariff policy, the president’s power to fire officials at the Federal Reserve, culture-war flash points like transgender rights and voting maps, and curtailing birthright citizenship for children of noncitizens or green-card holders, enabling mass deportations. Prophecy speaks of a “kingdom’s court” that helps an end-time American president. This Supreme Court term could produce decisions that reshape the separation of powers and the authority of the executive in a way consistent with this extraordinary prophecy.