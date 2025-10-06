12-Day War, Part 2?

President Trump said Sunday that the U.S. would bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities again if Iran resumes its nuclear program. “We’ll have to take care of that too if they do [restart],” he told sailors at a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy. “[Iran] wants to do that, it’s fine, but we’re going to take care of that and we’re not going to wait so long.” The U.S. along with Israel struck Iran’s nuclear program in June in what President Trump called the “12-Day War.” The extent of how far that offensive set back Iran’s program is under debate. But the Trumpet still sees Iran’s nuclear program as an existential issue for world safety. Our relevant Trends article explains why.