Sébastien Lecornu will be remembered as the shortest-serving prime minister in French history. He submitted his resignation to French President Emmanuel Macron today, less than 24 hours after announcing the composition of his cabinet and just 27 days into his term. This preempted an impending vote of no confidence from left-wing and far-right opposition parties over budget disagreements. Lecornu was supposed to deliver his inaugural speech in parliament tomorrow. The ongoing government crisis is one of the main reasons why France plays second fiddle to Germany in the EU.