Hamas to Trump’s Peace Offer: ‘Yes, But’

Donald Trump claimed Hamas accepted his 20-point peace plan on Friday, posting on Truth Social that their response showed they were “ready for a lasting peace.” Fact check: false.

Hamas only partially agreed to key elements like hostage release and a technocratic Palestinian administration—given certain conditions.

It rejected or ignored demands for disarmament and dissolution and its ban on future involvement in governance.

It certainly hasn’t abandoned its raison d’être, the goal of its charter, which is to eliminate the Jewish state.

But they said enough to convince President Trump to claim victory—and then to berate Benjamin Netanyahu for not celebrating the “good news.”

Netanyahu has a far more realistic view of Hamas than Trump does. He well remembers previous instances where Hamas has agreed in principle to hostage releases as part of ceasefire negotiations, only for deals to stall or collapse over disagreements over terms, implementation or broader demands.

He also well remembers the diabolical glee with which Hamas unleashed unspeakable barbarity against his people just two years ago tomorrow.

Trump is eager to secure a deal to burnish his credentials as a peacemaker despite Netanyahu’s reservations. How hard will he push?

The president told Axios that the prime minister was on board with his plan: “He was fine with it,” Trump said. “He’s got to be fine with it. He has no choice. With me, you got to be fine.”

Negotiators are now gathering in Sharm El-Sheikh to hash out whether a deal can actually go through. Much is at stake, including the relationship between America and Israel (which Bible prophecy says will at some point fracture) and the security of the Jewish state—which prophecy is clear will soon be so violently compromised it will drive the Jews to nation-destroying desperation.