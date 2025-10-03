DHS Arrests Illegal Aliens in Illinois

Ice and U.S. Border Patrol have arrested more than 800 illegal aliens in Illinois since September 8. In “Operation Midway Blitz,” the Department of Homeland Security has targeted criminals who come to Chicago and Illinois “seeking protection under the sanctuary policies of Governor Pritzker,” the agency said. Among those arrested were individuals convicted of rape, dui, gang activity and other serious crimes. Such actions are provoking backlash. “Since Operation Midway Blitz began,” dhs says, “rioters have assaulted law enforcement, thrown tear gas cans, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property. Our ice law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,000 percent increase in assaults against them.” The curses unchecked immigration have brought upon America were prophesied in the Bible. To understand how these are being fulfilled, read our April 2024 Trumpet issue, “Invasion.”