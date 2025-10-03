Amid America’s ‘Religious Revival,’ Massive Church Closures

An estimated 15,000 congregations will shut their doors in 2025, far outpacing the few thousand new ones expected to open. Reports and experts report a broader religious shift that could see up to 100,000 churches close in the coming years. Pew Research Center data shows a dramatic decline in Christian affiliation—from 78 percent of Americans in 2007 to 62 percent today, and a record 29 percent identifying as religiously unaffiliated. Protestant denominations like Methodist, Presbyterian and Lutheran are falling fastest. Meanwhile, evangelical and non-denominational megachurches are growing thanks to charismatic leaders, social media savvy and ties to sympathetic politicians. These conflicting trends are crucial to understand. Read “What’s Wrong With American Christianity?”