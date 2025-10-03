Church of England Appoints Woman as Archbishop of Canterbury

“I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man,” wrote the Apostle Paul. The Church of England disagrees so strongly they just made a woman the archbishop of Canterbury, the church’s most senior clerical role. Dame Sarah Mullally is also woke, tweeting her support for Black Lives Matter, encouraging the Church of England to bless same-sex couples, and attacking even limited attempts to address Britain’s migrant crisis. Her appointment has met little criticism in the United Kingdom, showing how far Anglicanism has departed from believing the Bible. But Anglicans elsewhere in the world, and even a few in Britain, take the Bible more seriously. This decision will create a crisis for many. Compared to such blatant disregard for biblical teaching, the Catholic Church looks like a bastion of tradition. A growing number of traditional-minded Christians are returning to Rome, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance. The Church of England’s decision could accelerate that trend. But do the ancient traditions of the Catholic Church come from the Bible? This return to Rome is a prophesied trend—but it will not lead people to God. Learn more in “Returning to the Fold” from our free booklet He Was Right.