“We are celebrating the 35th year of being united in peace,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said today in his address in Saarbrücken. “Our nation is in the midst of an important, perhaps decisive phase in its recent history.” He noted that “alliances of autocracies are forming against us” and new customs barriers are “weakening us economically.” Germany is not alone in this fight. French President Emmanuel Macron joined the celebrations, calling Germany’s reunification “a turning point in history” for all of Europe. This is true: In the last 35 years, much of Europe has rallied around Germany to create a new power bloc. Read Gerald Flurry’s article “Germany’s Astonishing Military Rise” to see the true significance of Germany’s ascent from the ashes of World War ii to become Europe’s leader.