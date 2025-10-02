Austria’s Far Right Embraces the Catholic Church

The Freedom Party of Austria (fpö) has been using religion as a key feature in its marketing recently, hoping to attract voters dissatisfied with Muslim immigration. Its recently reelected leader, Herbert Kickl, has called himself a devout Christian, and at the fpö conference last week, the Bible was referenced several times. One of their slogans last year referenced “The Lord’s Prayer”: “Thy will be done.” They have also held several significant rallies at the Stephan Dome Square, the site of a giant Catholic cathedral. Bible prophecy foretells a strong Catholic resurgence in Europe. The fpö seems to be turning over a religious leaf, a sign of this approaching resurgence. Learn more in “The Holy Roman Empire Goes Public—Big Time!”