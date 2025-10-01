The president of Republika Srpska, a part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, resigned yesterday in what Deutsche Welle called a “complete capitulation” to Germany. It is the latest sign of Germany’s domination of the Balkans, a prophetic trend the Trumpet has followed for decades.

President Milorad Dodik had a long-running dispute with the German high representative, Christian Schmidt. Schmidt is a modern equivalent of a colonial governor, chosen by an international committee. In 2023, Schmidt blocked two of Dodik’s bills. Dodik ignored his veto, and in February, Dodik was sentenced to a year in prison and banned from Srpska’s presidency for six years. In August, the Central Election Commission stripped him from office.

This raised the prospect of a major showdown, or even civil war, with the possibility that Srpska might try to split from Bosnia and Herzegovina to rejoin Serbia.

nato broke up Yugoslavia on the principle of self-determination—the belief that each nation-state should decide for itself its system of government and what state it is part of. Polls in Republika Srpska indicate that a clear majority want to secede from Bosnia and Herzegovina and unite with Serbia. But apparently, self-determination doesn’t apply to the Serbs.

Dodik’s resignation signaled that his party, the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, decided to give up the fight.

Republika Srpska will hold new elections on November 23. Dodik still leads his party, so he’s not completely out of the picture.

Earlier this month we wrote:

Germany wants to keep control of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Its position on the Adriatic Sea is crucial. But now the anti-German movement in the nation seems more powerful than it has been since 1991. Worse, this movement is backed by Russia. This is significant in the context of Bible prophecy. Scripture shows that Germany is trying to unite Europe under its rule—partly due to fear of Russia.

There may be more to the story to unfold, but Germany’s dominance of the Balkans continues. Germany’s takeover of this region reveals a thirst for power that they have worked hard to keep hidden. You can read more about it in Mr. Flurry’s booklet Germany’s Conquest of the Balkans.