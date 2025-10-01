Germany Seeks Military Independence in Space

“Satellite networks are now the Achilles’ heel of modern societies,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned on September 25. “Attacking them can paralyze entire countries.” Given this new reality, Germany will invest €35 billion (us$41 billion) in space defense over the next five years. While the investment is framed as a defensive measure against Russia, Bible prophecy indicates Germany will be the one to “paralyze entire countries.”

The German Armed Forces have relied primarily on the United States during their 70 years of existence. As Handelsblatt noted on October 1: “Now it wants to build a complete structure with satellite constellations, ground stations and rocket launch capabilities.”

Pistorius said: “We need our own military satellite operations center within the German Armed Forces Space Command. This is the only way we can maintain control over our systems and respond quickly in an emergency.”

Germany’s decision to establish an independent military presence in space will have drastic consequences for the entire world.

Satellite navigation has replaced maps and compasses, with the exception of the “basic training in the German Armed Forces,” Pistorius noted. “But very few people today are as well trained as our recruits. Logistics, aviation and shipping without precise satellite signals are therefore hardly conceivable today—not to mention joint military operations.”

In his speech at the space conference in Berlin, Pistorius warned:

A malfunctioning satellite can mean that planes cannot find their route, ships are put in danger, banks can no longer synchronize their transactions, and our trusted pizza delivery driver has a hard time finding the right front door. Nowadays, if someone loses their cell phone on vacation, the despair is often greater than if there is a power outage. That may sound amusing, but it is a serious matter and it shows that satellite networks are the silent helpers of our everyday lives. We all depend on data transmitted via orbit. Every attempt at interference, every gps jamming incident, every attack on satellites affects not only the military or the space industry—it affects millions of people.

Pistorius cited Russian spy satellites chasing German military satellites and added: “Russia and China have expanded their capabilities for warfare in space rapidly over the past years: They can disrupt satellite operations, blind satellites, manipulate or kinetically destroy them.”

Russia might even consider deploying nuclear weapons in space to combat satellites.

In the future, “politics, industry, research and the armed forces” need to work together for Germany to secure its position in space, he added. “Without the innovative strength, research, development and production capacity of companies, we will achieve nothing in space. This applies to exploiting opportunities as well as to protection and defense against our adversaries.”

Germany’s military will also actively contribute to this with “offensive capabilities” as a deterrent, according to Pistorius.

Michael Traut, head of the German Armed Forces Space Command, told Handelsblatt that it seeks the ability “to deny an adversary the use of space.”

We must see these preparations in context. As Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explained in “Germany Is Arming for World War III,” Germany not only knows another world war is around the corner, it also has plans to win it.

Germany lost two world wars due to American and British intervention. In recent decades, Germany has cooperated militarily with both nations and relied on America’s security umbrella. However, Germany has different objectives than the U.S.; Bible prophecy reveals it will betray its unsuspecting ally.

As Pistorius noted, attacking satellites can paralyze entire nations. This is particularly true of the U.S., which relies heavily on technology. The Bible specifically warns of this in Ezekiel 7:14: “They have blown the trumpet, even to make all ready; but none goeth to the battle: for my wrath is upon all the multitude thereof.”

In “America’s Achilles’ Heel—and Germany,” Mr. Flurry explained that this prophecy refers to Germany disabling U.S. military technology and launching a surprise attack. For this prophecy to be fulfilled, Germany will need to be militarily independent. It may also indicate that Germany will be able to take out U.S. satellites—the very ability it is working to develop.

Many will scoff at this warning, trusting in America’s military superiority. But they fail to realize that without God, superiority is of no value—and the Bible reveals that God has turned against America because of its many sins.

God reveals that He is behind this punishment: “Wherefore I will bring the worst of the heathen, and they shall possess their houses: I will also make the pomp of the strong to cease; and their holy places shall be defiled. Destruction cometh; and they shall seek peace, and there shall be none” (verses 24-25).

God will use Assyria, modern Germany, as the rod of His anger (Isaiah 10:5). Revelation 17:17 says, “For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will ….” If God raises a nation to bring about America’s destruction, there is no escaping. For a detailed explanation, request a free copy of Germany and the Holy Roman Empire.

For decades, God has sounded the alarm of war. Now the punishment is about to come. Those who trust in military might must learn the hard way to trust God alone.