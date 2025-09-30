Taliban Releases Another U.S. Citizen

Afghanistan’s Taliban released U.S. citizen Amir Amiri on Sunday, the fifth U.S. citizen they have released this year. This comes as the Taliban and the U.S. are allegedly in negotiations to normalize relations. President Trump reportedly hopes to include the U.S. regaining Bagram Air Base, which it gave up amid the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. The Taliban have stated an American military presence in Afghanistan is out of the question. But Amiri’s release during ongoing negotiations suggests they may be bearing fruit. The Taliban would be the last regime in the world one would think the U.S. would want to normalize relations with. This is the same regime that sponsored the 9/11 terror attacks. There is no reason to think the Taliban have reformed their views.