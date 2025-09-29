Germany to allow army to shoot down drones: On Saturday, the country’s interior minister announced plans to grant the armed forces legal authorization to shoot down hostile aircraft, a power previously reserved for domestic security agencies. This decision is in response to recent drone incursions. Since World War ii, the German military has largely been barred from domestic security operations. However, legislation has gradually loosened those restrictions. While this step may sound reasonable, it’s another step toward German militarization and normalizing the use of the military at home.