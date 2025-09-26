Young Americans are falling in love with socialism, according to a survey conducted for Yale University’s William F. Buckley Institute. Some 46 percent of 820 undergraduates surveyed at four-year colleges from September 5 to 14 agreed with the statement, “While socialist countries like Cuba and the Soviet Union have not been perfect, they offer a better economic model than capitalist countries like the United States.” Even more disturbingly, roughly 40 percent of those surveyed said physical violence can be justified to prevent a person from spreading hate. As our article “American Bolsheviks” shows, such dangerous thinking is pushing America toward civil war.