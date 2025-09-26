Finland’s president called for United Nations reforms on Wednesday in a speech to the General Assembly, requesting that veto power be stripped from Russia and China. Such a change is unlikely, but the speech highlighted the fundamental disharmony within this rowdy international body. It came the same week that President Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei called out the UN’s many failings from that same stage, and shortly before today’s mass walkout during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech—all evidence of this institution’s, and of mankind’s, inability to attain world peace.