Trump: Israel Will Not Annex West Bank

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank,” Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office today. Regarding the conflict in Gaza, he said, “It’s time to stop.”

Israel has threatened for weeks to annex some or all of the West Bank in retaliation for Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and six other Western countries recognizing Palestine as a sovereign nation this month. The big question was how the U.S. would respond. We now have an answer.

Israel is finding itself increasingly isolated. When Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage at the United Nations General Assembly this morning, almost all the delegates walked out, and he spoke to a nearly empty hall. President Trump’s on-again-off-again support for Netanyahu’s actions put the prime minister in a bind. And he is running out of options—and allies.

